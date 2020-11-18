Kenya: Zetech to Sponsor Papa Etale Cup Standout Players

Zetech University has partnered with the Papa Etale Cup organisers from Kakamega County, in a deal that enables two standout footballers from the off-season tournament to get a year-long scholarship to pursue a course of their choice.

The academic institution will also award the men and women winning teams in this three-month competition with Sh100,000.

"Zetech takes great interest in nurturing talent having offered over 200 sports scholarships so far. The success of our sports scholarship program is testament to the potent power of education and sports," Moses Maina, the institution's Director of Sports, told Nation Sport.

"We will work with the Papa Etale Cup organisers and select the most deserving candidates for this scholarship."

The tournament, now in its second edition commenced two weeks ago and Mutufu Ladies beat Mumboa by a solitary goal to clinch the Lugari Ward Cup on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Diana Lubembe notched the all-important goal in this contest at the Lugari Secondary School.

She capitalised on a blunder from Mumboa's rearguard to tap home the winning goal in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Both teams have progressed to the tournament proper which has attracted a total 36 men and women teams, and is set to commence in two weeks.

"Our main aim is to keep these girls busy. The students have been home for nine months and you can imagine what such an event does to their career development," said Edwin Lisamula, the tournament coordinator.

"We have also invited coaches from women premier league clubs to come and scout for talents and mentor the players too."

In other selected results, Mumboa had defeated Icon Queens 2-0 in the semis whilst Mutufu also edged out Greenland by a similar scoreline.

The tournament organisers have also announced they will distribute sanitary towels to players.