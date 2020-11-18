Kenya/Egypt: Egypt Hammer Togo to Reduce Kenya's Afcon Chances

Midfielders Mohamed Kashfa, Mohamed Shariff and Trezeguet scored a goal apiece as Egypt tore hosts Togo apart 3-1 to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Tuesday.

Al Ahly midfielder Kashfa struck from the edge of the box in the 18th minute with Shariff of Egyptian club El Geish adding the second after capitalising on a defensive mix-up in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 half-time lead.

Aston Villa star Trezeguet then added a third in the 52nd, from another defensive error, much to the chagrin of Togo coach Claude Leroy.

In the 85th, Hamdi Mahmoud should have made it 4-0 but he lobbed the ball against the crossbar with the Togo goalkeeper well beaten.

Elom Nya-Vedji pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of full time when he cashed in on a goalmouth melee from a corner kick to rifle the ball home.

The result takes the "Pharaohs" top on goal difference on eight points, the same as Comoros who edged out Kenya's Harambee Stars 2-1 at the weekend in Moroni.

Comoros and Egypt now need at least a point from their last two games to seal qualification slots.

Harambee Stars, on the other hand, must beat Egypt in Nairobi and Togo in Lome if they stand any chance of sneaking into the 2022 finals in Cameroon.

A tall order indeed!