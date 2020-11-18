Rwanda: Sempoma Tips Team Rwanda to Shine at Grand Prix Chantal Biya

18 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Team Rwanda Coach Felix Sempoma is optimistic ahead of the 2020 Grand Prix Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour that runs from November 18 to November 22.

The team arrived in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé on Monday night and had a light training session on Tuesday.

Sempoma who took over as head coach of the National team this month thinks the mixture of experience and youthful vigour will give the team a chance at winning medals in the elite race.

"We're a good team with some experience and young energetic riders and I am optimistic about our chances to do well because we prepared well," Sempoma told Times Sport adding that the cyclists are trying to acclimatize to the humid conditions in the West African country.

"We trained for two hours on Tuesday and all the riders are in good shape and ready for the tournament. The weather here is humid and not one we have been used to lately but we are trying to get used to it because some of these cyclists are used to this tour and the terrain here."

The five-stage race has a total distance of 699km. Rwanda will be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha. The team also has youthful riders like Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya is the first race outside Rwanda that the national team is participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team's first competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March this year.

Didier Munyaneza was the best Rwandan rider at the 2019 GP Chantal Biya after finishing in fourth position.

Nov. 18

Stage 1: Douala - Douala (92km)

Nov. 19

Stage 2: Akonolinga - Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20

Stage 3: Yaounde - Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21

Stage 4: Zoétélé - Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22

Stage 5: Sangmelima - Yaoundé (166.4 Km)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.