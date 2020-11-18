Rwanda: Sempoma Tips Team Rwanda to Shine at Grand Prix Chantal Biya

Team Rwanda Coach Felix Sempoma is optimistic ahead of the 2020 Grand Prix Chantal Biya International Cycling Tour that runs from November 18 to November 22.

The team arrived in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé on Monday night and had a light training session on Tuesday.

Sempoma who took over as head coach of the National team this month thinks the mixture of experience and youthful vigour will give the team a chance at winning medals in the elite race.

"We're a good team with some experience and young energetic riders and I am optimistic about our chances to do well because we prepared well," Sempoma told Times Sport adding that the cyclists are trying to acclimatize to the humid conditions in the West African country.

"We trained for two hours on Tuesday and all the riders are in good shape and ready for the tournament. The weather here is humid and not one we have been used to lately but we are trying to get used to it because some of these cyclists are used to this tour and the terrain here."

The five-stage race has a total distance of 699km. Rwanda will be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha. The team also has youthful riders like Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya is the first race outside Rwanda that the national team is participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team's first competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March this year.

Didier Munyaneza was the best Rwandan rider at the 2019 GP Chantal Biya after finishing in fourth position.

Nov. 18

Stage 1: Douala - Douala (92km)

Nov. 19

Stage 2: Akonolinga - Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20

Stage 3: Yaounde - Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21

Stage 4: Zoétélé - Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22

Stage 5: Sangmelima - Yaoundé (166.4 Km)