Rwanda: Div2 Playoffs - Who Will Earn Promotion to Topflight League?

Four teams will on Wednesday, 18th November start the quest to earn a place that is reserved for two teams in the top flight league that starts next month.

The teams are; Etoile de l'Est, Gorilla, Rutsiro and Vision FC. Etoile de l'Est will take on Gorilla in an early afternoon kickoff with Rustsiro playing against Vision FC later in the day.

The winners from both ties will automatically qualify for the top flight league to replace Heroes and Gicumbi, who were relegated last season.

The Semi-finals Playoffs will be played in a single knock-out format and both matches will be played at the same venue at Kigali Stadium.

Abdou 'Beken' Bizimana's Etoile de l'Est secured their spot in the semi-finals on Saturday, November 14 after edging out Interforce in the last eight, and will be looking to make a step further by landing a promotion ticket to the first division league.

The Ngoma District-based team last played in the top division 21 years ago in 1999.

Gorilla FC which is managed by veteran coach Emmanuel Ruremesha has never featured in top flight league.

They reached the semi-finals for the first time after seeing off Rwamagana City 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Coach Gaspard Munyeshema's Rutsiro side reached the last four after edging Alpha 3-0.

Vision FC which is coached by Jean de Dieu Mateso automatically secured their semi-finals slot without kicking a ball because Amagaju, the team they were supposed to play against were disqualified after violating coronavirus guidelines during their residential camp.

The finals and third-place matches are scheduled for November 21 at Kigali Stadium.

November 18 - Semi-finals

Etoile de l'Est Vs Gorilla 1pm

Rutsiro Vs Vision FC 3:30pm