Botswana: Lobatse Music Festival Launch On Cards

17 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Jeremiah Sejabosigo

Lobatse — A local events company, BOFT Group is finalising plans to hold a music and cultural spectacular, dubbed Lobatse International Music Festival (LIMF) - Bandleng Live, to be launched soon.

The event logistics manager, Oteng Boemo, said recently in an interview that the first edition of the festival would be next year in March and it would be held every year in Lobatse.

He said revellers should look forward to enjoying different genres of music such as traditional music, disco, hip hop, afro pop, soul and reggae during the festival. Boemo added that there would be poetry and exhibition, as well as fashion and modelling activities.

"Although preparations are still going on, I can however confirm that we have secured some of the most trending local artistes to perform at the festival. These include Zag Dat, Brian Rasesa and T-Gray, who is Afro Pop singer.

We would also have artistes from South Africa performing at the event," Boemo said.

He said negotiations were ongoing with stakeholders such as Lobatse Town Council and Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development in Lobatse, as well as sponsors to help them stage a successful music and cultural spectacular, estimated to cost around P1 million.

"The purpose of this cultural event is to use music towards promotion of lifestyle, arts and culture in Lobatse. It is also an opportunity to put Lobatse in the national and international events calendar.

This event also targets to enhance Lobatse as a brand with its living motto 'When you think investment, think Lobatse," Boemo said.

Apart from bringing entertainment, Boemo was optimistic about the event stirring up socio-economic activities in Lobatse, especially in the catering, hospitality and marketing sectors, a feature witnessed in other countries.

