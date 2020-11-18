Cameroon: Hélène Wezeu - Shining Beyond Frontiers

The 33-year-old athlete won silver at the just ended Dakar Africa Open, a good omen for the African Judo Championship in Madagascar next month.

Cameroonian judo athlete, Hélène Wezeu Dombeu, was up to expectation in Senegal. During the 2020 edition of the judo competition called Dakar African Open that took place in Dakar from November 14 to 15, 2020, Hélène Wezeu won silver for Cameroon in the -63kg category. The 33-year-old athlete was beaten by Ipon in the final by Nigeria's Ekuta Enku. In the semifinal on Saturday November 14, 2020, Hélène Wezeu beat Senegal's Faye Anna Siga in a fight that lasted for 20 seconds. At the end of the competition Hélène Wezeu bagged home silver.

Officials of the Cameroon Judo Federation (FECAJUDO) say her performance is encouraging and it is already a good sign for the athlete ahead of the African Judo Championship in Madagascar in December. Helen Wezeu said even though she was a defeated in the final the competition was an opportunity for her to better prepare for the African Championship. She said she was happy to get back to the tatamis after the long break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "I am not 100 percent satisfied," she said. She explained that the present heath situation in the world limits many chances of training and even movement. She said she wanted to have gold but she is not undermining the silver medal because it is a good position after almost one year without competitions and practically no training. She said the Dakar African Open enabled her to get back on track, see what is lacking in her so that she can prepare well for the challenge ahead.

It should be noted that Hélène Wezeu was the only athlete that represented Cameroon in the Dakar African Open. The other two athletes, Arrey Sophina -70kg, gold medalist at the Yaounde African Open and Tsala Tsala Bernardin (-60kg), winner of the Yaounde African Open were retained at the airport due to the unavailability of COVID-19 tests. A total of 56 athletes from 16 countries on the continent took part in the competition.