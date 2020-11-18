Somalia PM Roble Tours Judiciary Offices

17 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has paid a courtesy call on senior judiciary officers in Mogadishu.

A dispatch said Roble was on Tuesday briefed by officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, the Court Martial, the Prosecutor's Office and the Benadir Regional Court on their services to the community.

Mr Roble noted that his government's program is fundamental to improving the justice system, urging ministry staff and all judicial institutions to serve the Somali people honestly and free from corruption and bias.

"The government is focusing on strengthening the judiciary in the country, I understand the difficult circumstances in which you work, and now I urge you to avoid anything that leads to corruption and to serve the community fairly."

Somalia Senate Speaker writes to international Community for intervention on Electoral team controversy

Speaking at the during his tour, Roble promised that his government would work to ensure a fair and transparent justice system for the Somali people.

Prime Minister Roble also attended hearing case at the Benadir Regional Court between Somali citizens.

"Injustice is being counted, people are complaining that their cases are not being handled. If members of the judiciary do not find it in their best interest, people have told us they are oppressed. We have listened to them and we will listen to them. "If I had a long time, I would open an office there," he added.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.