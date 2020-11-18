Somalia PM Roble Tours Judiciary Offices

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has paid a courtesy call on senior judiciary officers in Mogadishu.

A dispatch said Roble was on Tuesday briefed by officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, the Court Martial, the Prosecutor's Office and the Benadir Regional Court on their services to the community.

Mr Roble noted that his government's program is fundamental to improving the justice system, urging ministry staff and all judicial institutions to serve the Somali people honestly and free from corruption and bias.

"The government is focusing on strengthening the judiciary in the country, I understand the difficult circumstances in which you work, and now I urge you to avoid anything that leads to corruption and to serve the community fairly."

Speaking at the during his tour, Roble promised that his government would work to ensure a fair and transparent justice system for the Somali people.

Prime Minister Roble also attended hearing case at the Benadir Regional Court between Somali citizens.

"Injustice is being counted, people are complaining that their cases are not being handled. If members of the judiciary do not find it in their best interest, people have told us they are oppressed. We have listened to them and we will listen to them. "If I had a long time, I would open an office there," he added.