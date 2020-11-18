Somalia's Special Forces Hunt for Shabaabs in Shabelle

17 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's US-trained special forces, Danab, have carried out a planned operation targeting al-Shabaab in some parts of Shabelle regions and Hiraan.

According to the Commander of the 4th Danab Commandos, Mohamed Suleiman, the Tuesday morning operation destroyed Al-Shabaab bases in Hiraan and Shabelle regions in Hirshabelle state.

The commander also said that Danab forces captured al-Shabaab officials, including Hiran regional finance chief Hassan Yusuf Ali, head of the El'ade Women's Education Ali Abdulle Jilaw, and al-Shabaab's Zakat collecting in the Shabelle regions Abdullahi Ishaq Hussein.

Somalia Senate Speaker writes to international Community for intervention on Electoral team controversy

Lastly, the commander of Danab 4th command, Mohamed Suleiman, said that DANAB forces will continue the operation until they remove Al-Shabaab from their strongholds in the country.

The move comes a day after the DANAB forces carried out an operation in Gambole area of Lower Shabelle region, killing an Al-Shabaab official

