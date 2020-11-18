Cameroon: Combating Cybercrimes - Sw Intensifies Anti-Crime Strategies

Through the Buea seminar, ANTIC is widening the scope of tracking cyber space offenders.

To match with the commitment of the Head of State for Cameroon's emergence by 2035, and to weed out the growing cases of cyber malpractice in the South West Region, a timely seminar has been organized by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (French acronym, ANTIC) in the South West Regional capital, Buea, from 11 through 13 November, 2020. The training involves participants from Ministries, municipal councils, the military, the Police and other relevant services.

Granting that cyber malpractice can frustrate Cameroon's emergence, ANTIC wove the content of lectures at the Buea seminar to empower the various services in the fight against crimes of cyber space. As such, participants were skilled in the effective use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) with emphasis on information security, protection of personal data, as well as foreseeing, managing and sanctioning cybercrimes.

Major themes were developed at the seminar to include "Cyber security and cyber criminality: the Legal and Regulatory framework in Cameroon", "data protection and electronic certification", "Data protection with security audit", "Information security", "ICTs Applications, Products and Services using Office Software (Microsoft Word, Excel and Google, inclusively), and the "Protection of personal data and online privacy).

"Digital innovations have the ability to help Cameroon leapfrog many of her developmental challenges', Professor Ebot Ebot Enaw who is General Manager of ANTIC, explained as he opened the Buea seminar last 11 November, 2020. He went on to affirm that Government had taken a number of measures to secure and safeguard Cameroon's cyberspace, the first of which is the provision of a legal framework of December 2010. The law shines as a tool to build confidence in online transactions, levels the playing field and sets the stage for tracking and convicting cybercriminals, other experts corroborated.

Officials at the Buea Seminar revealed that cases of cyber fraud were galloping in the South West Region with some 408 reports of malfeasance from telephone operators and 59 suspects already identified within the two years of ANTIC's presence in the area. Surely, cyber thieves may not make a career of their art in the South West Region as they will be hunted to their last retreat.