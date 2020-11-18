Cameroon: National Assembly - Six Bills Tabled in Plenary Sitting

The Senior Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong chaired the plenary sitting on November 16, 2020.

The competent Standing Committees of the National Assembly will soon start to scrutinise six bills that have already been tabled in the House during the plenary sitting of November 16, 2020 and forwarded to them. The Senior Vice Speaker of the House, Hon. Hilarion Etong chaired the bills-tabling plenary sitting that came on the heels of the Chairmen's Conference in which the bills from government were considered admissible. The House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril presided at the Chairmen's Conference.

One of the bills is the Settlement Bill for the 2019 Financial Year. Government in the bill stated that revenue and expenditure authorisations for the 2019 financial year stood at FCFA 5 428 000 000 000, based on appropriations under the original Finance law which stood at FCFA 4 850 500 000 000, and subsequent appropriations opened respectively by Ordinance No. 2019/1 of 29 May 2019, amounting to FCFA 361 500 000 000, and advance appropriation Decree No. 2020/0789/CAB/PM of 28 January 2020 for FCFA 216 000 000 000.

The other five bills are ratifications. One of them is the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Agreement on Migration issues between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council, signed on 26 September 2014. The agreement aims to define cooperation in migration management between the two countries. The bill grants facilities for nationals of both countries to enter and reside in each other's territory, and promotes respect for the human rights of irregular migrant. Government in the explanatory statement specifies that the agreement seeks to ensure the repatriation and reintegration of irregular migrants with due respect for their human rights. There is also the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, relating to Air Services between their respective territories and beyond, signed in Dubai on 10 March 2020.

The other three bills concerned the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Criminal Police Cooperation Agreement between Central African States, signed in Yaounde, Cameroon on 18 September 2015 ; bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty related to measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting, adopted on 24 November 2016. There is equally the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Nagoya-Kuala Lumpur supplementary protocol on liability and redress to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, adopted at Nagoya, Japan on 15 October 2010.