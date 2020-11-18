Cameroon: National Assembly - Six Bills Tabled in Plenary Sitting

17 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Senior Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong chaired the plenary sitting on November 16, 2020.

The competent Standing Committees of the National Assembly will soon start to scrutinise six bills that have already been tabled in the House during the plenary sitting of November 16, 2020 and forwarded to them. The Senior Vice Speaker of the House, Hon. Hilarion Etong chaired the bills-tabling plenary sitting that came on the heels of the Chairmen's Conference in which the bills from government were considered admissible. The House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril presided at the Chairmen's Conference.

One of the bills is the Settlement Bill for the 2019 Financial Year. Government in the bill stated that revenue and expenditure authorisations for the 2019 financial year stood at FCFA 5 428 000 000 000, based on appropriations under the original Finance law which stood at FCFA 4 850 500 000 000, and subsequent appropriations opened respectively by Ordinance No. 2019/1 of 29 May 2019, amounting to FCFA 361 500 000 000, and advance appropriation Decree No. 2020/0789/CAB/PM of 28 January 2020 for FCFA 216 000 000 000.

The other five bills are ratifications. One of them is the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Agreement on Migration issues between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council, signed on 26 September 2014. The agreement aims to define cooperation in migration management between the two countries. The bill grants facilities for nationals of both countries to enter and reside in each other's territory, and promotes respect for the human rights of irregular migrant. Government in the explanatory statement specifies that the agreement seeks to ensure the repatriation and reintegration of irregular migrants with due respect for their human rights. There is also the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, relating to Air Services between their respective territories and beyond, signed in Dubai on 10 March 2020.

The other three bills concerned the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Criminal Police Cooperation Agreement between Central African States, signed in Yaounde, Cameroon on 18 September 2015 ; bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty related to measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting, adopted on 24 November 2016. There is equally the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Nagoya-Kuala Lumpur supplementary protocol on liability and redress to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, adopted at Nagoya, Japan on 15 October 2010.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.