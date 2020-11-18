Nigeria: Court Grants #EndSARS Protester, Eromosele N1 Million Bail

18 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Yaba Magistrates Court, Lagos, yesterday granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, in the sum of N1million.

The magistrate ruled against an application filed by the policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days.

Adene's lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, said his client has been granted bail.

Jinadu had approached the court to grant his client bail on medical ground.

The policemen had last week arrested Eromosele in Ikeja and taken him to the police command headquarters and then transferred him to the Area F Command before detaining him at the SCID, Panti.

He was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

However, rather than charge him, the policemen secretly approached a Magistrate, O.A Salau, without the consent of his lawyer and applied for a remand order to detain him for an extra 30 days.

