Liberia: Minister Mcgill Refutes Allegation Linking Him to Death of Former Public Works Minister

Paynesville — Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill has frowned at allegations linking him to the death of the former Minister of Public Works, Mobutu Nyenpan.

Minister McGill has blamed some officials in the government circle for liaising with the opposition to 'tarnish' his character with such allegation.

"There are people in the government who are giving information to those in the opposition to malign my character, and we are aware of this but the facts will come up soon. We are still doing our investigation and you will get to know them soon," Minister McGill said.

Addressing the media on Monday at his home in VOA Community, Paynesville, Minister McGill said it sounds unrealistic for people to think he is hunting officials of government, when these officials can be easily dismissed at anytime.

Referring to the allegations surrounding the death Public Works Ministry Mabutu V. Nyepan, he admitted having a meeting and eating with him on the same day, prior to Nyepan's death, but said he knew nothing about how the food was brought at the meeting.

"They brought food and I had no idea on where the food came from, because its unfair for people to be accusing me. I have never been to Paris [Bar and Restaurant] and don't know what it looks like," he stressed.

He provided clarity the meeting was not the first of its kind at the Ministry of Public Works.

According to him, the rumor of eating food was true, because they often eat during meetings.

The meeting, according to him, was concerned with the Public Works procurement department having problem with Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) on the road project leading to the 14 Military Hospital.

Minister McGill also admitted to being angry at that meeting, giving reason for the road being delayed and that what Public Works was proposing was impossible for any company to accept a proposal being made by Public Works to the PPCC.

He said, that meeting was attended by key officials of public works and the Chief of Staff of Liberia.

"I know the people who are behind this and if they are angry they will respond," McGill stated.

"If I was to kill someone, the Yuboti, I was to kill because he and I ate from the same bowl."

He added: "If someone poisoned Mobutu, God is there, and if they are lying on me, my God is there also."

Minister McGill further stated that there are people who believe he is an obstacle to meeting the President and they have resolved taint his character.

"In the government, I have two close cabinet friends and one was Mobutu. I feel very hurt not for myself, but for the Minister. How will I kill somebody I'm very close to?" he said.