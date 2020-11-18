Liberia: Nigerian Arrested With L$3,220.000 Worth of Heroin After Disembarking Kenyan Airways

Monrovia — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a Nigerian national and several others with a huge quantity of narcotics substances valued at L$8,395,000 LRD in the country.

Suspect Joseph Nwajiaku, 55, was arrested with 23 tubes of heroin valued at L$3,220, 000 by officers of the LDEA following his arrival at the Roberts Int'l Airport on board Kenya Airway flight No. KQ 508 (728) from Malawi to Monrovia on November 12.

According to a release issued from the LDEA, the suspect was apprehended following a tip-off.

The release quoted the LDEA commander at the airport, Special Agent Trokon Jackson, as saying that, the suspect was discovered carrying huge quantity of substances in his belly following hours of their "persuasive interrogation".

Agent Jackson disclosed that the suspect allegedly passed out 12 tubes of heroin at the airport.

The statement pointed out that suspect Nwajiaku, the Nigerian national, was later transferred to the LDEA headquarters in Fiamah, Sinkor where he also passed out additional 11 tubes of raw heroin.

The statement divulged that the Nigerian suspect was duly investigated and charged with the unlicensed importation and illegal distribution of narcotics substances.

The alleged act is in violation of sub chapter 14.101 of the amended October 17, 2014 Penal Code of Liberia.

At the same time, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested several persons in connection with the illegal possession and distribution of illegal substances across various communities in Monrovia and its environs.

Following a search and seizure warrant issued through the Bushrod Island magisterial court on November 10 to12, six (6) individuals were arrested from the Clara Town and Jamaica Road communities with 364.1grams of heroin and 70 plates of compressed marijuana value at L$5,175,000.

According to the LDEA Clara Town commander Special Agent Emmanuel G. Wonleh, the arrest was made possible following "well verified intelligence and the extraordinary experienced of his team".

The suspects include a Sierra Leonean national Momie Massaley, 35, and her boyfriend Mohammed Jalloh, 30, Ifeanui Osadebe, 47, Chimedu Okwe, 25, Chisom Eze, 19, all Nigerians and Albert Tarr 41 and Asatu Konneh 50, a Liberians national.

The suspects were investigated, charged and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the LDEA has embarked on a rigorous raiding and demolition of ghettoes across the country, ahead of the Special Senatorial Election in Liberia.

The senatorial election is expected to take place on December 8, 2020, according to authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The release quotes LDEA's Director for Operations, Lorenzo P. W. Pelham, as saying that the move is intended to buttress the Joint Security's effort in maintaining peace and security as well as discouraging the existence of potential criminal hideouts across various communities in Liberia.

"The operation is expected to cover the entire country and will last following the successful conduct of these elections. In so doing, residents are encouraged to collaborate with the LDEA in cleaning up their respective communities".

At the same time, the newly appointed Chief of General Operations Martin M. Tumoe has emphasized his willingness to work with his professional colleagues from other law enforcement institutions to help combat against drug trafficking and trading in Liberia.