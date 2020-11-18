Africa: Mambas Let Chances Slip Against Cameroon

17 November 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

Mozambique squandered a penalty and two other gilt-edged chances as they went down 2-0 to Cameroon on Monday to leave their African Cup of Nations qualifying chances in peril.

Reginaldo hammered his 25th minute penalty against the upright as the home side spurned the chance to take the lead over the Indomitable Lions at the Zimpeto Stadium on Monday.

It proved costly because within five minutes, Cameroon went ahead through their captain Vincent Abubakar, who got in between two defenders onto a long pass and tucked the ball away from close range.

Serge Tabekou added a second goal in the 73rd minute, coming in late at the back post to finish off a pass from Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

Then Stanley Ratifo missed from right in front of the goal after a block by Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in a horror miss for the home side, who had a smattering of fans on hand to support them.

A late opportunity for veteran captain Dominguez was also spurned.

Cameroon will host the next finals in early 2022 but are participating in Group F where only the highest finisher, aside from the Indomitable Lions, qualifies. Mozambique remain second ahead of the Cape Verde Islands and Rwanda who were to play on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved.

