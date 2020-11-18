Africa: Eswatini Held By Congo

press release

Eswatini's hopes of a first ever place at the Africa Cup of Nations final ended on Monday after they were held to goalless draw by Congo at the Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini on Monday.

The Group I stalemate was the first point for Sihlangu in the qualifying campaign after they had lost their first three matches but they have no chance to finish in the top two.

Senegal have already qualified from the group and Congo are second in the standings with seven points.

Even if Eswatini were to win their last two games, and Congo lose their last two, and both finish on seven points, Congo have a better head-to-head record.

There were two good chances for the home side to win the match, only the second under new coach Dominic Kunene, as they twice struck the woodwork.

Felix Badenhorst's ninth minute header was beat Congo goalkeeper Henri Mafoumbi but ricocheted off the crossbar to safety.

Substitute Wandile Shabangu rattled the post 12 minutes from time with curling effort that was inches off the mark.

Phiwa Dlamini also missed a glorious chance in additional time.