Africa: Musona Inspires Zimbabwe Fightback

press release

Zimbabwe fought back on Monday to take a point off holders Algeria and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The 2-2 draw in Harare ensured Algeria are guaranteed a top two place in Group H and therefore qualification while Zimbabwe remain second in the group on five points. Botswana upset Zambia 1-0 in the other group game to move up to third on four points and leave the 2012 African champions last in the group.

Algeria dropped their first points of the campaign despite opening the scoring though Andy Delort and Riyad Mahrez, who netted within four minutes of each other.

Delort had a close-in header as a result of poor marking from the home defence while Mahrez mesmerised the defence with several twists and turns before thumping home.

Knowledge Musona pulled a goal back just before half time with a curling freekick having hit an earlier freekick against the crossbar.

Zimbabwe equalised through substitute Prince Dube with eight minutes remaining as he finished off at the back post from a flick on from a corner.

Zimbabwe must now win at least one of their last two games against neighbours Botswana and Zambia.