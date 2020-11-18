Nigeria: WHO Unveils Strategy to End Cervical Cancer

18 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The World Health Organisation Tuesday launched a global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer.

The strategy is the first ever global commitment to eliminate a cancer.

According to WHO, this represents a historic milestone because it marks the first time that 194 countries commit to eliminating cancer - following adoption of a resolution at this year's World Health Assembly.

A statement from the organisation yesterday said the global strategy outlined three key steps: vaccination, screening and treatment.

"Successful implementation of all three could reduce more than 40% of new cases of the disease and five million related deaths by 2050.

"Meeting the following targets by 2030 will place all countries on the path toward elimination: 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by 15 years of age; 70% of women screened using a high-performance test by age 35 and again by 45; 90% of women identified with cervical disease receive treatment (90% of women with pre-cancer treated and 90% of women with invasive cancer managed)," the statement said .

"Without taking additional action, the annual number of new cases of cervical cancer is expected to increase from 570 000 to 700 000 between 2018 and 2030, while the annual number of deaths is projected to rise from 311 000 to 400 000.

"In low- and middle-income countries, its incidence is nearly twice as high and its death rates three times as high as those in high-income countries," WHO said in the statement.

WHO Director-General,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said eliminating any cancer would have once seemed an impossible dream, adding "but we now have the cost-effective, evidence-based tools to make that dream a reality."

