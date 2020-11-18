Africa: Angola Go Down to DR Congo

18 November 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

Angola stayed bottom of their African Cup of Nations qualifying group and remained without a win against neighbours the Democratic Republic of Congo after losing 1-0 in Luanda on Tuesday.

The result leaves Palancas Negras on only one point in Group D and only with a tiny mathematical chance of qualifying for the 2022 finals in Cameroon.

Angola went behind to a 63rd minute goal from Neeskens Kebano. The Fulham midfielder jinxed his way through the Angola midfield before cracking home a powerful long-range shot that decided the game.

The result comes as a severe blow to Angola, who had won their first point of the campaign away against the Leopards in Kinshasa last week.

Palancas Negras then went on the attack in the closing stages of the game but could not break through and find a late equaliser.

Angola had previously lost at home to the Gambia and away in Gabon in their opening two group matches in November 2019.

