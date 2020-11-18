Africa: Lesotho Stumble Against Benin

press release

Lesotho's chances of a first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance are all but over after they failed to score for a second successive game against Benin.

The goalless draw in Maseru on Tuesday leaves Likuena bottom of Group L needing to win their last two games in March at home to Sierra Leone and away to mighty Nigeria to have any chance of qualifying.

They had two good heading chances in Tuesday's game but saw Motebang Sera miss the target with the first in a rare opportunity and captain Nkau Lerotholi come even closer.

But the game offered no clear cut chances for either side. Benin now sit second in the standings, one point behind Nigeria, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Sierra Leone later on Tuesday.

Lesotho had been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 in their camp before Saturday's game in Porto Novo. Three players and two officials had to stay in the kingdom behind after testing positive.