Liberia: Islamic Scholar Visits Liberia Soon

17 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Shiek Muhammad Awal

An Islamic cleric, Shiek Muhammad Awal is expected to arrive in Liberia upon invitation by the Islamic Affairs Adviser to President George M. Weah, Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh.

ShiekAwal is expectredhere for a program scheduled for November 29, 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

The visiting Muslim cleric is founder and director of ZaitunDawah Institute (ZDI) a think-tank research center with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

The center also has branches in New York, Atlanta, Nigeria, and Ghana, respectively. Sheikh Awal is a scholar in Islamic Sciences, Comparative Religion and Logic. He is also a debater, motivational speaker and prolific writer

Disclosing this in an interview with reporter in Monrovia recently, Sheik Jalloh called on Muslims and non-Muslims in the country to turn out in their numbers to grace the event, which he said will include a special honor to be bestowed on President Weah for appointing an Islamic Affairs Adviser in the Office of the Presidency for the first time since Liberia declared her independence in 1847.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.