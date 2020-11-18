Liberia: Islamic Scholar Visits Liberia Soon

An Islamic cleric, Shiek Muhammad Awal is expected to arrive in Liberia upon invitation by the Islamic Affairs Adviser to President George M. Weah, Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh.

ShiekAwal is expectredhere for a program scheduled for November 29, 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

The visiting Muslim cleric is founder and director of ZaitunDawah Institute (ZDI) a think-tank research center with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

The center also has branches in New York, Atlanta, Nigeria, and Ghana, respectively. Sheikh Awal is a scholar in Islamic Sciences, Comparative Religion and Logic. He is also a debater, motivational speaker and prolific writer

Disclosing this in an interview with reporter in Monrovia recently, Sheik Jalloh called on Muslims and non-Muslims in the country to turn out in their numbers to grace the event, which he said will include a special honor to be bestowed on President Weah for appointing an Islamic Affairs Adviser in the Office of the Presidency for the first time since Liberia declared her independence in 1847.