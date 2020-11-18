Liberia: CCPP Candidate Gets Endorsement in District#9

A local group, One People Revolutionary Movement(OPRM) has endorsed Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) representative candidate Fubbi F.A. Henries in the December 8, 2020,Special Senatorial and Representative by-elections.

The CPP is a conglomeration of opposition political parties including the Unity Party (UP), All Liberian Party (ALP), Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Montserrado County electoral District#9 was recently announced vacant following the death of Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The district covers the Monrovia communities of ICA Camp, Pyne People, Fiama, Fiama East, Fish Market, Gbangaye Town, Wroto Town, Raymond Field, Central Lakpazee, Old Matadi and New Matadi, as well as the eastern parts of Cooper Clinic and Ocean View communities, respectively.

The late Rep. Youngblood won the seat in the 2017 general elections, receiving 12,783 of the total votes cast or 40.3 percent in the district.

Fubbi F.A. Henries who contested in the 2017 elections on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) trading behind Youngblood with 8,675 votes, representing 27.4 percent now seems to the most formidable candidate.

The head of the One People Revolutionary Movement Robert Kpadah, said his organization endorsed Fubbi based on his leadership ability and advocacy for development.Receiving the endorsement, Fubbi commanded the One People Revolutionary Movement for his preferment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him, if elected.

The program was held at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in Sinkor Monrovia. On April 5, this year FubbiHenries joined scores of protesters in the streets of Monrovia, demanding accountability for crimes committed during Liberia's 14-year civil war (1989 - 2003) and pillaging of the country's coffers even up to today. Dressed in white T-shirts, the protesters carried placards that read, "We Demand War and Economic Crimes Court".