Liberia Business Alliance Holds First Town Hall Meeting Today

A group of Liberian living in the United Kingdom under the banner Liberia Business Alliance (LBA) is scheduled to hold its first town hall meeting today Wednesday November 18, via zoom.

Organizers told this paper via WhatsApp call Tuesday that the town hall meeting is a prelude to a much bigger conference expected to take place next February.

In a prepared press statement issued Monday, the LBA said their alliance seeks to foster strong results driven relationships & avenue for Liberians to successfully access business and trading opportunities between Liberia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the rest of the world.

LBA says it is dedicated to establishing a network of Liberian business owners and professionals in the United Kingdom & Ireland, the Liberian Business Alliance was established few months ago, in London England.

"With enormous business and economic opportunities in Liberia, we view the active participation of ourselves, the Liberian community in the U K & Ireland, as a catalyst in the development and prosperity of our nation the Republic of Liberia.

Hence, this webinar town hall provides a patriotic & friendly interactive atmosphere for the leaders of the organization to share the vision, goals & objectives of the network, as well as introduce members of the leadership to the wider Liberian community in the United Kingdom & Ireland," the releases notes.

Meanwhile, the formal launching of the Liberian Business Alliance will take place in February 2021 and will bring together Liberian business owners and professionals in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Liberia, Ireland and the world at large.