Liberia: Pastor Mourns Woman Killed by Falling Tree

17 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah And Jonathan Browne

Maryland — The resident pastor of the United Methodist Church in Gbon, Karluway (Electoral District#3) Maryland County mourns the death of a 40-year-old woman, Dorothy Nimely, who was killed by a falling rubber tree in her farm.

The deceased had gone to the farm with her eight-year-old daughter only identified as MoneygirlNimely, when the incident occurred recently.

Narrating in tears during an interview with the NewDawn in the district, Pastor Thomas Wilson laments that the death of the Madam Dorothy Nimely is as a result of recent violent storm that led to a rubber tree falling on the 40-year-old victim woman and her daughter, killing her instantly while the daughter is said to be in a critical condition.

Pastor Wilson says the entire town is grieved by the death of Madam Nimely, noting that this is the first of such experience in Gbon.Family sources reveal the deceased had six children - three boys and three girls, was a very outspoken preson.

Martha Cummings, a close friend of the decease, regrets the painful death. Miss Cummings describes the death of Dorithy as painful, frustrating and a serious blow to her children, family and fellow women.

Meanwhile, several residents of the town are calling on government to rehabilitate feeder road to their area. They explain that bad road network is a serious hindrance to infrastructure and social development in the district.

Pastor Wilson, who is a volunteer health worker in Gbon, Karluway Statutory District discloses the town has a total population of about 2,900 residents.Gbon is surrounded by other towns that are alone the main road leading to the Cavalla River with a very huge population that focuses on food production.

But with the food being produced by farmers in huge quantity due to the human population in the area, road connectivity remains a major challenge for farmers.

The Methodist prelate notes that products of farmers are damaging on a daily basis due to lack of paved road to transport vegetables and other crops to Harper and Pleebo respectively, the two main political and commercial cities.

He says the bridge at the entrance of the town that links Yleaken Clinic in Yleaken Town to rest of the other towns in the district is damaged and needs urgent repairs, adding that people living alongside the bridge have lost their crops several times because canoes are no longer transporting food stuffs crossing the Gbon river.

The road is about 25 kilometers from Boniken to towns along the Cavalla River, according to residents. Market women pay over one thousand, five hundred (1,500) Liberian dollars on commercial bikes as fares from adjacent towns to Pleebo City to sell their crops.

Currently, one kilo of rice is sold for LRD210 in Gbon, while residents survive on two hand pumps. However, Pastor Wilson appeals to Maryland County District #3 Representative Isaac Roland Blalu, national and international partners for speedy intervention in rehabilitating the road, particularly the damaged Gbon Bridge that is preventing ambulances and commercial vehicles from reaching their communities.

