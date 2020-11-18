Liberia: MacDonald Wento Detests Weak Education System

17 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

-Supports JuahSarwee school library project

The political leader of the United People's Party (UPP) and businessman MacDonald A. Wento has detested the weak Liberian educational system, urging government to accelerate the learning process by providing those things necessary to enhance the academic environment for students.

Serving as a guest speaker over the weekend in the Borough of New Kru Town, Mr. Wento indicated that students' access to public libraries in all government schools is cardinal in improve their learning ability to understand and better comprehend what their instructors are teaching.

His comment came at the annual fund raising program in support of the Juah Sarwee Memorial Welfare Institute self-help special library project. Mr. Wento urges government through the Ministry of Education (MOE) to do more to accelerate the learning system in the country.

The 2017 standard bearer of UPP notes that students in the country have the ability to learn if the enabling environment is provided by the government.

According to him, it would be very difficult if not impossible for students in the country to accelerate their learning in a rather weak educational system that makes no impact.

He adds that he will work along with the administration of the Juah Sarwee Memorial Welfare Institute in ensuring that the school's US$8,691.00 library project is fully supported to its full completion.

He says this is his way of demonstrating his desire to improve the learning environment for the student population at the institute.

In remarks, the Executive Director of the Community Education Foundation for Needy and Development (COFOND) and owner of the JuahSarwee Memorial Welfare Institute Mr. Robert B. Teah emphasizes that COFOND is a non-profitable and non-governmental Organization.

According to him, the organization is only intended to help orphans, school dropouts, single parents and youth who are not in school but are languishing in the streets, communities, and market places due to poor parental care.

He explains that the initiative is also to help buttress parents-guardians' effort in getting their children in school as a financial aid he initiated.

The Liberian politician and educator discloses that his organization's scholarship fund which started since 2003, has seen many orphans benefited from its program.

He names schools selected for the Academic 2020/2021 school year under the five years Financial Aid Program as, Juah Sarwee Memorial Welfare Institute, First Baptist Elementary, R. D. Tarpeh Community school, Salvation Army, New Era International, Urban Day Community school and Brea Christian Academy.

Others include Gospel Hope Mission school, Albert B. Watson Institute, Grateful Heart Christian Academy, and Sheila Whiting Institute.

Meanwhile, in their statement, students Rita Swen and Leroy Wongbage calls on the government to increase the country's education budget so as to provide those very essential materials and equipment for students' use.

