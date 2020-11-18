Malawi: MEC Hands Over Election By-Election Materials to Parliament

17 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has handed over to parliament election materials used during last Tuesday's by-elections.

This is in fullfilment of Section 119 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act which mandates the Clerk of Parliament to safely store used election materials for a period of 12 months after the election.

In her remarks at the handover ceremony, Commissioner Olivia Liwewe said the ballot materials includes summary of results, record books and ballot papers.

"On our part as a commission, we are pleased with the involvement of various stakeholders in all aspects of electoral process .

"Their active participation has enhanced the intergrity of the electoral process," Commissioner Liwewe said.

The Deputy Clerk of Parliament (Corporate Services) Chikondi Kachinjika commended Mec for the successful by-election and added that Parliament was committed to discharging its statutory duty piously.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.