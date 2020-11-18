Nigeria Records Zero Covid-19 Death in Four Consecutive Days

A total of 152 new cases were reported from 12 states on Tuesday.

Nigeria recorded zero death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it four consecutive days without a record of death from the virus, according to official data.

The last time Nigeria recorded death from the virus was last Friday when one patient died, taking the tally to 1, 163, according to data by the country's infectious disease agency, NCDC.

Nigeria also recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With the latest update, Nigeria's COVID-19 total case count increased to 65,457, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hardest hit, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered amid fears of an imminent and more devastating second wave of infections.

Of the over 65,000 total, about 61,337 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while nearly 3, 000 active cases remain in the country.

The 152 new cases were reported from 12 states. These are Lagos (61), Oyo (39), FCT (13), Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Rivers (2).

With 61 new infections on Tuesday, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 22,000, about a third of the country's total.

Currently, Nigeria has tested nearly 720,000 of its 200 million population.