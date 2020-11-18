Nigeria Preparing for 4th Industrial Revolution Through Emerging Technologies - NITDA DG

18 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Abdullahi said NITDA has established a centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to fasttrack developments in the area.

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has said that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are going to power the fourth industrial revolution.

He said Nigeria, through NITDA, is investing in the area to become part of the next industrial boom.

Mr Abdullahi said this while delivering a goodwill message at the National Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting organised by Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE), held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

This year's conference with the theme: "Engineering Education and Lifelong Learning Opportunities for Sustainable Development" was attended by the creme de la' creme of engineering profession across the country and beyond.

The director-general, while speaking further, hinted that all the previous industrial revolutions were powered by engineers and now that we are at the verge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it makes the conference even more timely.

He noted that Africa lost out in the first, second and third industrial revolutions but now it is at the verge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is going to be powered by Artificial Intelligence, Augmentive Reality and other technologies to change the way of work.

"Emerging technologies such as, artificial intelligence and robotics are changing the way we design, plan and execute engineering projects," he added.

At NITDA, he said, having this knowledge in mind, the agency is preparing Nigeria to be digital technology inclined, and just last week, the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, commissioned first National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Nigeria, which was built by NITDA.

"This is the right time for you to learn how these new technologies are going to help you excel and thrive in this world we are creating, a digital world," he told the participants.

Mr Abdullahi also hinted that the centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities that can help design and produce prototype solutions for the fourth industrial revolution.

He said the agency was looking forward to receiving a communique from the conference to see how it can work together and build innovation ecosystem in Nigeria and prepare the country for the fourth industrial revolution.

The president of NSE, Mohammed Babagana, thanked the members of the Organising Committee for a job well done despite the limited time.

He emphasised the importance of engineering in the development of any nation.

"Engineering is development, development is engineering and engineering is life," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.