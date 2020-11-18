Zimbabwe: Armed Robbery Suspect Remanded in Custody

18 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

An alleged member of a gang of robbers has been remanded in custody over allegations of stealing property worth thousands of US dollars at gun point in Southlands, Harare.

Tawanda Moyo (36) appeared before Mrs Judith Taruvinga on armed robbery charges and was remanded in custody to December 4.

Only the High Court can grant bail in serious cases of violent crime.

The court heard that on October 7, Moyo together with Garikai Shangwa, Vongai Majoka, Joseph Mutarika (who is now late), George Machenyangwa, Naison Kasere (also now late) and a person called Oscar, who is still at large, hatched a plan to rob a woman in Southlands.

It is alleged that the gang went to her house, knocked on the door and stormed in while she was having supper with her family. The gang was armed with a .303 Lee Enfield rifle and a Norinco pistol, baton sticksand a machete.

It is the State's case that Moyo demanded to know the whereabouts of a person identified as Chinhengo and also demanded to see the identity cards of the woman and her husband.

The court heard that they tied up the family members with clothes and started demanding cash.

After hitting the woman on the head with a baton, the gang ransacked the house, before loading property worth thousands of United States dollars into the woman's car and drove away.

