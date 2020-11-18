Zimbabwe: Cop Run Over Trying to Arrest Driver

A policeman doing traffic enforcement duties near Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus (formerly Fourth Street) died after he was run over by a truck as he was trying to arrest the driver for picking up passenger at an undesignated place on Monday afternoon.

The policeman, whose name is still being withheld, was run over by a Mitsubishi Canter around 3:30 pm.

It is alleged that the policeman confronted the driver who then ran him over and he died on the spot. The driver then sped off and has not yet been caught. Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still in progress.

"The ZRP is appealing for information, which can lead to the location and arrest of the driver and owner of a Mitsubishi Canter truck which was pirating near Simon Muzenda Street on November 16, 2020 at around 3:30 pm.

"The motorist was picking up passengers in the middle of the road when the police officer approached. He ran him over and he died on the spot. The driver sped off after the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this matter should report at any nearest police station," he said.

In August 2017, a 49-year-old policeman died after he was knocked down by a haulage truck along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road while attending to his vehicle that had been involved in a road traffic accident.

The policeman was in the company of his brother who was seriously injured when they were hit by the truck at the 89km peg along the road.

Meanwhile a pedestrian was knocked down by a Toyota Granvia that was travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6 pm on Thursday last week.

The driver took the pedestrian to Shangani Hospital and dumped him at the entrance. The pedestrian was admitted but his condition deteriorated and he died the following day after being transferred to Mpilo Hospital.

In a similar case, a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Greystone Way in Morningside, Bulawayo around 6:25 pm on Thursday last week.

"The motorist who was driving a greenish blue truck, AAC 9290 did not stop after the accident. Police are looking for the drivers in both incidents," Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of murder where a man's body was found at Ascot Race Course last Thursday.

Post-mortem results indicate that the victim was murdered.

Police are appealing for information that can assist with investigations.