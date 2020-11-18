Nigeria: PDP Constitutes Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee

18 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party listed the following as its Ebonyi state caretaker committee.

Hon. Fred Udeogu - Chairman

Barr. Luke Nkwegu - Secretary

Dr. Gideon Osi - Publicity Secretary

Hon. James Alaka - Organizing Secretary

Mrs. Amaka Igboke - Women Leader

Barr Mudi Irenede - Legal Adviser

Barr. Ibeshi - Youth Leader

The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.