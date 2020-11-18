South Africa: Covid-19 Corruption - There's Still a Great Deal of It Going Down in Gauteng

analysis

It is now common knowledge that the emergency regulations issued by the National Treasury in March 2020 to make it possible to have an expedited response to the Covid-19 crisis opened the floodgates to a wave of corruption, far greater and possibly far more costly than the Covid-19 wave that has officially claimed more than 20,000 lives in South Africa.

Initially, public attention was focused on the orgy of corruption around procurement of PPE and the high-profile political casualties of this, most notably former Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku. But there have been several shortcomings to our investigations so far. Firstly, within Gauteng, scrutiny of spending seemed to stop at PPE, and secondly, with a few scalps in hand, there has been very little forensic examination of possible corruption outside Gauteng.

Since late September Maverick Citizen has been carrying out a wider investigation into Covid-19 expenditure in Gauteng. Our inquiry was catalysed by frontline health workers who contacted us and raised concerns about what they saw with the building of four expensive ICU field hospitals that would not be needed. In addition they questioned why the builders were using an Alternative Building Technology that is largely unproven in...