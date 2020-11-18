Uganda: We Are Phasing Out Regional Visas - IGAD

An official of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) has said scrapping visas will promote free movement of citizens across member states.

"Member states are working towards the abolishing visas by 2028 so that citizens of member states can enter their countries without a need for a visa but will rather only be required to get a stamp upon arrival in another country," Ms Lucy Daxbacher, the project officer for protocols on free movement of persons at Igad, said.

Ms Daxbacher made the remarks during a meeting to discuss the roadmap for implementation of the protocol on free movement of persons in the Igad region held in Entebbe yesterday.

Ms Daxbacher said the protocol observes the right of entry, stay and exit which is evidenced by a drive towards a visa-free region, a fundamental step being taken up by member states.

"The Igad region is one of the most closed regions in Africa whereby one is required to have a visa to go to majority of the eight countries, the free movement regime I benefit from is not the Igad regime. The Igad region needs to open up. There is need to establish a regime of free movement of goods and services," she added.

Ms Daxbacher said the protocol will facilitate 270 million people to have alternative means of livelihoods, support and protection.

Dr Harriet Nabukwasi, a surveillance expert on Covid-19 at Igad secretariat, expressed worry on the surging cases of coronavirus among the eight member states where more than 4,300 deaths have been recorded.

"The pandemic struck us very early but by March, Igad heads of state held an extraordinary summit to discuss the regional response towards Covid 19. They tasked the secretary to convene the meeting of ministers of Health and Finance," she said.

Ms Nabukwasi said the Igad member states and the European Union established a €60m (about Shs261b) fund to respond to Covid-19 in the region.