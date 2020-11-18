Uganda: We Are Phasing Out Regional Visas - IGAD

18 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Adude

An official of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) has said scrapping visas will promote free movement of citizens across member states.

"Member states are working towards the abolishing visas by 2028 so that citizens of member states can enter their countries without a need for a visa but will rather only be required to get a stamp upon arrival in another country," Ms Lucy Daxbacher, the project officer for protocols on free movement of persons at Igad, said.

Ms Daxbacher made the remarks during a meeting to discuss the roadmap for implementation of the protocol on free movement of persons in the Igad region held in Entebbe yesterday.

Ms Daxbacher said the protocol observes the right of entry, stay and exit which is evidenced by a drive towards a visa-free region, a fundamental step being taken up by member states.

"The Igad region is one of the most closed regions in Africa whereby one is required to have a visa to go to majority of the eight countries, the free movement regime I benefit from is not the Igad regime. The Igad region needs to open up. There is need to establish a regime of free movement of goods and services," she added.

Ms Daxbacher said the protocol will facilitate 270 million people to have alternative means of livelihoods, support and protection.

Dr Harriet Nabukwasi, a surveillance expert on Covid-19 at Igad secretariat, expressed worry on the surging cases of coronavirus among the eight member states where more than 4,300 deaths have been recorded.

"The pandemic struck us very early but by March, Igad heads of state held an extraordinary summit to discuss the regional response towards Covid 19. They tasked the secretary to convene the meeting of ministers of Health and Finance," she said.

Ms Nabukwasi said the Igad member states and the European Union established a €60m (about Shs261b) fund to respond to Covid-19 in the region.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.