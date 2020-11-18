Uganda: Cipla Registers 59.7 Per Cent Growth in Revenue

18 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Martin Luther Oketch

Cipla Quality Chemicals registered a 59.7 per cent growth in generated revenue for the half-year ended September 30.

The drugmaker, which has seen increased activity in the export market during the period between April and September, reported a growth in revenue from Shs76.7b in the same period in the previous financial year to Shs122.6b.

This, the company said, was mainly generated from drug exports, especially to Botswana and Kenya, among others.

Cipla generates at least more than 50 per cent of its revenues from exports to 13 countries in Africa and Asia.

Speaking during the release of the company's financial results in Kampala yesterday, Mr Nevin Bradford, the Cipla chief executive officer, said the company had endured Covid-19 related challenges to maintain normal operations, which saw production close at 90 per cent.

"This was a challenging period, not only for us but the entire country and the world at large. However, despite the challenges, we maintained production at 90 per cent and we were able to supply lifesaving drugs to millions of people," he said.

For instance, he said, the company had during the period made deliveries to Botswana, which had been threatened by stock out.

During the period, sales grew by 34.9 per cent from Shs76.7b to Shs103.5b due to new customers in the export segment while lower margin contract manufacturing and raw material sales rose to Shs19.1b.

General and administrative expenses increased by 16.9 per cent to Shs20.6b due to additional costs to manage staff safety risks associated with Covid-19.

However, the impact of additional costs was partially offset by savings on international travels.

Cost of sales grew to Shs112.1b compared to Shs61.3b in the period. During the period, the company registered a Shs21.2b loss compared to Shs15.3b in 2019.

The loss, Mr Bradford said, had been occasioned by a long time debt due to the Zambian government.

The company, he said, had provisioned for the $2.6m debt, noting efforts to recover the money within the period had been unsuccessful.

However, Mr Bradford said, the company had been in close contact with the Zambian government, especially the country's finance minister, noting they were confident that the money would be recovered soon.

During the period Cipla's assets grew to Shs251.2b compared to Shs248.4b in 2019.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.