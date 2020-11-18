South Africa: SABC Signals Losses of More Than R1-Billion

analysis

After making significant progress over the past few years in reducing its operating deficit, the SABC is heading for a R1-billion-plus loss in the current financial year after television advertising dried up during the Covid-19 lockdown.

SA's public broadcaster, the SABC, on Tuesday November 17 announced a net loss of R511-million for the year to March 2020, a 6% decline over the previous year. But the broadcaster has confirmed that this loss is likely to double for the coming year.

The broadcaster, which gets most of its revenue from advertising, has gradually been reducing its operating losses, and after a bruising staff reduction process it was hoping to break even over the next few years.

But chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies confirmed in an interview that the lockdown process has seriously set back these plans, after advertising, particularly on SABC television stations, got thumped as the country went into Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year. "Advertising just came to a grinding halt," Plaatjies said.

The SABC is desperately trying to steady its finances after becoming something of a shambolic disaster area under the erratic management of Hlaudi Motsoeneng during 2012 to 2017.

The credibility of the organisation has been under fire,...