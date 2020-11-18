Zimbabwe: Govt Fully Behind Warriors

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is fully behind the Warriors and will do everything they can to make sure they secure a ticket to the 2021 AFCON finals.

Tino Machakaire, the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, said the Warriors' 2-2 draw, in the Group H qualifier at the National Sports Stadium, was a step in the right direction.

"This result is encouraging, we were watching the match with my boss, Minister (Kirsty) Coventry, we were pleased with the effort being put in by the players and the technical department," he said.

"Indeed, they will secure a ticket to AFCON."

Machakaire hailed President Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Jnr, who came to watch the match and support the senior national football team.

"It is good to have the President's son coming to give morale support to the team," said Machakaire.

"We have to thank him for that because all we need, from everyone, is morale support for the team."

He said it was unfortunate circumstances could not allow thousands of the Warriors fans to come and support the Warriors.

"Covid-19 has been a major disruption but we want to thank all those who were watching from home. The team will just go places," he said.

Machakaire thanked President Mnangagwa, and all the relevant ministries, for working around the clock, to renovate the National Sports Stadium.

"There was great teamwork for the team to finally play at the National Sports Stadium and I want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa and all the relevant Ministries for their efforts," he said.

The point the Warriors picked on Monday, against the African champions who are unbeaten in 22 matches, ensured they remained in second place on the table.

The Algerians secured their place at the 2021 Nations Cup finals.

Zimbabwe could join them in Cameroon should the Warriors beat Botswana, in March next year, and Zambia fail to beat the Desert Foxes on the same day.