Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Captain Confident

18 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe Under-17 national football team captain, Prosperity Gwaze, is confident they will leave a good impression at the COSAFA Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The Young Warriors get their campaign underway against Angola at Gelvandale Stadium tomorrow.

The Zimbabweans, who are in Group A, will then meet the hosts South Africa on Saturday before they complete their group matches against Eswatini on November 24.

The top two teams, in each pool, advance to the semi-finals.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2021 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco.

The Under-17 tournament runs up to November 29 at the Nelson Mandela Bay.

It precedes the Under-20 tournament, which will then run from December 3 to December 13, at the same venue.

The Young Warriors arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Speaking from the Eastern Cape yesterday, Prince Edward Academy defender, Gwaze, said they were confident of doing well.

"The morale in camp is high, we are hoping for a positive result against Angola," he said.

"Everyone is motivated to give the people back home a good result."

The Under-17 team have not fared well, in recent regional tournaments, having won the regional tournament once in 2007, under coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

Zimbabwe did not compete in the 2019 COSAFA tournament but, in 2018 and 2017, they lost all matches in the group stages.

In 2017, under the guidance of Moses "Bambo" Chunga, they lost 1-0 to hosts Mauritius before they suffered further defeats against Malawi (5-0) and Botswana (2-1). In 2018, in Mauritius, under incumbent coach Tafadzwa Mashiri, they lost to Eswatini (3-2), Malawi (5-0) and Angola (2-1).

Team

Blessed Sibanda, Joseph Kaunda, Prosperity Gwaze, Nigel Musamba, Luther Munakandafa, Bekezela Mpofu, Stephen Chatikobo, Dylan Gumbe, Enasio Perezu, Hermish Charlie, Talent Mvenga, Alvin Dube, Alpha Chiwashira, Keith Muzengeza, Tapiwa Chakuchichi, Dylan Gumbe, Denzel Chikwanda, Luke Musikiri.

Technical team: Tafadzwa Mashiri, John Nyikadzino, Agent Sawu, Michael Madzivanyika, Same Chaurira, Rabison Zhou, Rabison Munyaradzi, Prosper Kadewere, Chenjerai Dube.

