South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 754,256 Cases of Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 754 256 with 1 987 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 119 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 22, Gauteng 42, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Mpumalanga 1 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total reported deaths to 20 433. Of the 119 deaths, 7 reportedly oc- curred in the past 48 hours: 3 in the Free State and 4 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 696 820 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,4%.