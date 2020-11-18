South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 754,256 Cases of Covid-19

17 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 754 256 with 1 987 new cases identified since the last report.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, 119 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 22, Gauteng 42, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Mpumalanga 1 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total reported deaths to 20 433. Of the 119 deaths, 7 reportedly oc- curred in the past 48 hours: 3 in the Free State and 4 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 696 820 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,4%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.