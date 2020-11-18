South Africa: Huge Court Victory for the Restaurant Industry

analysis

The hospitality industry has been locked in an intractable battle with its insurers over whether their business interruption cover was valid to cover them for losses incurred under the lockdown. A recent court ruling provides vital clarity on the debate.

TThe Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen in its case against short term insurance company Santam, in what is being seen as a victory for all tourism and hospitality businesses with outstanding business interruption claims.

Judgment by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath and Honourable Judges Cloete and Matame was handed down on Tuesday afternoon. The court found in favour of Ma-Afrika, stating that Santam was liable to pay the full business interruption losses and the cost of the case.

Restaurants, lodges and hotels have been locked in an intractable dispute with the insurance industry over the validity of their business interruption claims which they lodged following the government's imposition of a hard lockdown in March. The lockdown has continued in varying forms for the last seven months and restaurants have suffered huge losses, many closing down and retrenching staff along the way.

Almost all insurers - with the exception of Outsurance...