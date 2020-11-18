South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Commends Department of Traditional Affairs On Reaching 86 Percent of Its Targets

17 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) today received a briefing on the 2019/20 Annual Report from the Department of Traditional Affairs.

The committee commended the Department of Traditional Affairs on achieving 86% of its targets as set out in the annual report. One of the reasons for the strategic objective of promoting participation of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in socio-economic development not being met, is that the Traditional Leadership Land Summit could not be hosted due to adherence of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The committee heard that it was not possible to hold this summit in an indoor venue due to there being 882 traditional leaders, and together with non-governmental and community based organisations and other stakeholders the number would have contravened the regulations. The summit has been postponed to next year. Furthermore, the committee raised its concerns over the lack of clarity of the role of traditional leaders in the District Development Model. The committee experienced this whilst on its recent oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

However, the institution of traditional leadership is core to decision-making and implementation of all programmes in traditional areas and the committee has urged the department to consider funding the National House of Traditional Leaders sufficiently in order for greater coordination and synergy across all areas in the country. The committee will meet with the National House of Traditional Leaders and their provincial counterparts this evening on cross cutting issues such initiations during Covid-19.

