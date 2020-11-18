South Africa: Stop Telling GBV Survivors to Come Forward - - It's Us Men Who Must Speak Up

opinion

We need to come to terms with the fact that gender-based violence doesn't start with a black eye, or worse. It begins with how some men view women, speak about and to them, treat them, ridicule them, refer to them in casual conversations, exclude them, catcall them, disrespect their boundaries and jeopardise their equal place in society.

It is a sentence that adorns government buildings around the country, shopping bags, public buses, newspaper ads, repeated in TV commercials, government speeches and private sector pledges: "Stop gender-based violence!"

We know that as a society we must end violence against women and girls. We have known it for decades. Yet, despite a never-ending line-up of public and private sector campaigns, awareness weeks, marches, protests, new commissions and committees, and new laws in the pipeline, three women continue to die at the hands of their intimate partners every single day. This is over and above the fact that 30% of women and girls are regularly experiencing violence - inflicted by men.

In my opinion, this situation prevails because we are directing most of our anti-GBV messages and action at the wrong audience. When was the last time you saw a slogan urging men...