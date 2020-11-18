Zimbabwe: Takashinga Officially Crowned NPL Champions

17 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Takashinga Patriots have officially been crowned the inaugural National Premier League (NPL) champions after finally getting their hands on the winners' trophy at the tournament's awards ceremony held at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The Highfield-based side became the first champions of the new national club competition that was concluded a fortnight ago.

Their achievement was celebrated at today's prize-giving event as Takashinga received the NPL trophy as well as medals and a US$10 000 cheque from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

Runners-up MidWest walked away with medals and US$5 000 in prize money.

There were also individual awards which saw Takashinga captain Roy Kaia scooping the player of the tournament accolade for his consistent all-round performances during the NPL campaign.

MidWest skipper Tarisai Musakanda, who scored 307 runs including a century and a fifty, was voted as the best batsman.

The top bowler award went to Malcolm Chikuwa of Gladiators who claimed a total of 23 wickets, including a best return of seven for 16 runs, in eight matches.

For leading Takashinga to six victories in their eight matches, Erick Chauluka was named as coach of the tournament.

The NPL, a 45-over national club competition involving the top teams from across Zimbabwe, was unveiled by ZC in September.

Apart from Takashinga and MidWest, the other clubs that participated in the 2020/21 campaign are Amakhosi, Queens, Rainbow Sharks, Gladiators, Harare Kings, Great Zimbabwe Patriots and Easterns.

2020/21 National Premier League Awards:

Winners - Takashinga Patriots

Runners-Up - MidWest

Player of the Tournament - Roy Kaia (Takashinga Patriots)

Batsman of the Tournament - Tarisai Musakanda (MidWest)

Bowler of the Tournament - Malcolm Chikuwa (Gladiators)

Coach of the Tournament - Erick Chauluka (Takashinga Patriots)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.