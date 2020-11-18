South Africa: Media Statement - Home Affairs Committee Calls for Urgency in Concluding the Investigation Into the Bushiri Matter

17 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has called for the urgent conclusion of a broad Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) investigation into how Mr Shepherd and Mrs Mary Bushiri absconded from South Africa and ensure the implementation of consequence management against those that are found in the wrong.

The committee today received a report from the Minister of Home Affairs, a report the committee views as preliminary. The committee is of the view that the broader investigation will be helpful in clarifying this embarrassment to the cluster and to South Africa as a whole.

"What the report has clarified with certainty is that the aircraft transporting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera was not used by Mr and Mrs Bushiri to abscond from South Africa and their legal woes. This, according to us, puts to rest the speculations widely reported in the country," said Adv Bongani Bongo, the Chairperson of the committee.

But the committee remains concerned that there is no clarity regarding how Mr and Mrs Bushiri escaped South Africa, but is hopeful that a broad cluster investigation will give the necessary clarity needed. The committee will thus interact with other parliamentary committees within the cluster to schedule a joint meeting to receive a consolidated report and ensure accountability on the matter.

The committee appreciates the challenges the country is facing regarding its porous borders, but is concerned that Permanent Residency permits were granted fraudulently to both Mr and Mrs Bushiri. "The selling of South African permits to the highest bidder is treasonous, and undermines the security of the country. The committee therefore calls on the anti-corruption unit within the department to strengthen its work to ensure that bad apples are removed from the service of the department," Adv Bongo emphasised.

Regarding the responses by the Electoral Commission of South Africa on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill [B 22 - 2020], the committee welcomed the responses and resolved to consider the responses in consultation with political party caucuses. The committee will in a future date meet to deliberate on the Bill. The committee remains committed to ensuring that it concludes its processing of the Bill timeously.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.