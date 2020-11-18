South Africa: Getting to the Root of Degrowth in a South African Context (Part One)

opinion

What exactly does 'degrowth' mean and what is its relevance in a South African context? This two-part essay explores the origins, definition and praxis of degrowth, notably in South Africa. The first part focuses on definitions.

The term 'degrowth' has become quite a buzzword over the past few years. It has gained traction as more and more people debate the failures of Washington Consensus policies and the corollary non-trickle-down economics they have engendered, with billionaires now owning more wealth than 4.6 billion people while huge swathes of the global population wallow in poverty, very often in communities located within or next to collapsing ecosystems. Some thought leaders have also started calling for degrowth in South Africa.

The term 'degrowth' was first coined by French radical ecosocialists in the early 2000s as a response to rising free market economic policies. This was the period when the full impacts of Reaganomics (tax cuts, deregulation, social spending cuts), Thatcherism (small state, free markets) and the Washington Consensus policies (trade liberalisation, financial liberalisation, privatisation, deregulation, property rights, foreign direct investment, tax reforms, competitive exchange rates, positive real interest rates, public expenditure reprioritisation and fiscal discipline) were really starting to be felt in many countries...