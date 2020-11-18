South Africa: Vaal Dam Levels Increase for Second Week in a Row

18 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Vaal Dam has recorded an increase in levels for the second consecutive week, signalling that the recent heavy showers are steadily replenishing the dam after a long-running period of decline.

"Inching up from last week's levels of 30.2%, the dam has significantly risen to 35.7% this week. If the present rise in the levels of the dam is anything to go by, the dam will be in a reasonably stable position and even surpass the levels of last year during the same time when it stood at 43.7%," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

The increase provides a welcoming respite given the strategic significance of the Vaal Dam, which supplies water to the populous and economic heartbeat of the country, the Gauteng province.

"The department is pleased with the increase not only in the levels of the Vaal Dam but in other dams that are part of the system (IVRS). The system has held firm and continues to keep a much-needed balance.

"To ensure that the system remains stable, the department believes that businesses and households are central in ensuring that the system is kept firm and stable."

"Another dam that has seen a surge this week is the Grootdraai Dam, which is becoming healthier with each passing week. With its levels soaring steadily, the dam rose from 76.4% last week to 83.5% this week. The present levels are comparatively higher to last year when the dam was much lesser at 51.7%," the department said.

The Sterkfontein Dam, which is a reserve located in the Free State, is this week a shade higher at 94.9% compared to the levels of 94.8% last week.

During the same week last year, the dam stood lower yet strong at 91.4%. This shows that the dam has not only been resilient but has been on the upward trend over the months.

"On the contrary, the Bloemhof Dam declined this week, dropping from 81.7% last week to 81.4% this week. However, the dam is presently stands firmer when compared to the levels of 71.2% at the same time last year," the department said.

In Lesotho, the Mohale and Katse dams have also notched up this week. Despite the increase, the Mohale Dam remains in a sluggish state at petty levels of 3.7% following their increase from 2.7% last week. In the preceding year at the same time, the dam stood at 28.0%.

"On the other hand, the Katse Dam is slightly improved than the Mohale Dam. Presently, the dam hovers at 24.5%, and is up from a 22.2% last week. In comparative terms, this is higher than the 15.9% at which the dam stood at the same time last year," the department said.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which consists of 14 dams, has recorded an uptick this week as it rose from 54.9% last week to 56.8% this week.

The system is now slowly inching towards the 57.5% it recorded during the same week last year.

"The department emphasises the fact that in as much as water consumers need to use water, they are equally obligated to bear responsibility to encourage each other to use water sparingly and wisely."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.