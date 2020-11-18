South Africa: Whatever Zondo Decides, Zuma Will Keep Trying to Delegitimise the State Capture Commission

analysis

The hearing for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Raymond Zondo as chairperson of the State Capture commission had a distinctly Trumpian feel to it. Victimhood, conspiracy theories and 'alternative facts' all made an appearance at the hearing that was sharply focused on the former president's personal feelings and fears. And, like Donald Trump's false claims about his election victory, the former president's arguments seemed to be aimed more at delegitimising the commission, and any findings it will make, than at winning a legal battle.

I write this as we await the decision of DCJ Raymond Zondo on whether he will recuse himself as chairperson of the State Capture commission.

While I do not know how Zondo will rule, the law and the facts do not seem to favour Jacob Zuma.

It is perhaps because of this that Zuma's advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, skilfully attempted to reframe the application as a trial about the very existence of state capture, by suggesting that the commission's "passive acceptance" of the "state capture narrative" was at the heart of Zuma's concerns.

Treading a careful line between deference and condescension towards DCJ Zondo, Zuma's legal representative also planted the seed in the minds of...