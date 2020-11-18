South Africa: Tracking Covid-19 in the Sewer System of South Africa's Informal Settlements Could Expand Our Knowledge Base

17 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sudhir Pillay, Chantal Ramcharan-Kotze and Jay Bhagwan

The monitoring of water samples from formal sewerage systems for Covid-19 has rapidly become standard practice globally. Now a South African project is expanding that to monitor sewage discharge in non-sewered areas - informal settlements.

The year 2020 has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The disease is caused by a new coronavirus, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The scientific community has indicated that the main mechanism of disease transmission is through contact with respiratory droplets from infected patients and surfaces that have viable virus particles. Social distancing measures coupled with regular handwashing and the use of masks have been implemented as measures to reduce disease transmission. Despite this, waves of outbreaks have been observed globally.

In South Africa, the first wave of the outbreak has nearly concluded in most provinces based on data obtained from individual testing and tracking of the disease. Lockdown measures - to limit unnecessary human to human contact - have been introduced globally when there are peaks in infection. In Europe, many countries are experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 transmission with governments implementing lockdown measures as a means of disease transmission mitigation. But are there other means of forecasting these peaks in...

