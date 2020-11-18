South Africa: Memorialising the 1860 Indian Indentured Labourers - Static Versus Living Monuments

17 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brij Maharaj

How and where to memorialise the arrival of Indian indentured labour in South Africa has been hotly debated. The ideal solution would perhaps be the establishment of a living monument in Durban's historic Grey Street-Warwick-Curries complex.

Since the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in SA in 2010, there has been a great deal of public debate about a monument to honour their memory, and the form that this should take, as well as the appropriate location.

There was some support for the monument to be located in Durban's Point precinct, adjacent to uShaka Marine World.

Ten years on, the KZN provincial government remains committed to the project. However, the monument was delayed for several reasons, mostly a lack of a clear conceptualisation of the project, limited public participation and bureaucratic inertia.

While unintended, the delays provide an opportunity to revisit the type of monument envisaged and its location, and for more public engagement.

This reassessment is necessary as such artefacts, especially apartheid-style ethnic monuments which do not reflect the multicultural diversity and ethos of the country, have been rejected, defaced and vandalised.

According to monument specialist and history professor Seth Bruggemans: "Removal debates...

