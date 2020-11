The Odawna market at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange has once again been gutted by fire destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

According to eyewitnesses the fire started around 1am at dawn on Wednesday. The eyewitnesses added that two fire tunders came around but drove away for lack of water.

The cause of the fire has not be established yet. The last fire outbreak at the market was January 16, 2019, where fire destroyed about 85 shops.

