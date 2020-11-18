Namibia: 645 Fishermen Secure Jobs

CAVEMA Fishing, a joint venture between a group of companies, has employed 645 out of the 1,300 fishermen who lost their jobs five years ago because their employers had their quotas slashed or because they had participated in an illegal strike.

Tommy Ikela, head of administration at Cavema Fishing, Namibian Fisherman United Association chairman Mathew Lungameni and the association's secretary Richard Mbaha confirmed this to the media on Tuesday.

Ikela said a joint venture between Camoposato Investments (Pty) Ltd, Vernier Investments (Pty) Ltd and Rainbow Fishing is recruiting the fishermen through an agreement with the fisheries and labour ministries.

The companies have agreed to absorb the fishermen in exchange for receiving fishing quotas geared towards job creation.

"We have signed temporary employment contracts with the fishermen. These contracts are based on the allocation of quotas and are renewable based on that as well. In the meantime, while we are ironing out administration matters, we have been paying them a salary since September," said Ikela.

He added that the recruitment is guided by the master list provided by the labour ministry and that they are currently only taking in fishermen who have not secured a job since their retrenchment of firing because of the illegal strike.

The fishermen will resume their seagoing duties once they have gone through a mandatory one-week first aid refresher course, as well as a quarantine period based on the Covid-19 regulations.

"They should have commenced with work long ago, but that was delayed by administrative issues such as ensuring that everyone has an active bank account, as well as the verification of tax numbers," said Ikela.

Over the years the fishing industry has shed close to 4 000 jobs after companies lost out on fishing rights.

This resulted in the deaths of 27 fishermen through illness, stress and suicide.