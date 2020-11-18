Namibia: 645 Fishermen Secure Jobs

18 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

CAVEMA Fishing, a joint venture between a group of companies, has employed 645 out of the 1,300 fishermen who lost their jobs five years ago because their employers had their quotas slashed or because they had participated in an illegal strike.

Tommy Ikela, head of administration at Cavema Fishing, Namibian Fisherman United Association chairman Mathew Lungameni and the association's secretary Richard Mbaha confirmed this to the media on Tuesday.

Ikela said a joint venture between Camoposato Investments (Pty) Ltd, Vernier Investments (Pty) Ltd and Rainbow Fishing is recruiting the fishermen through an agreement with the fisheries and labour ministries.

The companies have agreed to absorb the fishermen in exchange for receiving fishing quotas geared towards job creation.

"We have signed temporary employment contracts with the fishermen. These contracts are based on the allocation of quotas and are renewable based on that as well. In the meantime, while we are ironing out administration matters, we have been paying them a salary since September," said Ikela.

He added that the recruitment is guided by the master list provided by the labour ministry and that they are currently only taking in fishermen who have not secured a job since their retrenchment of firing because of the illegal strike.

The fishermen will resume their seagoing duties once they have gone through a mandatory one-week first aid refresher course, as well as a quarantine period based on the Covid-19 regulations.

"They should have commenced with work long ago, but that was delayed by administrative issues such as ensuring that everyone has an active bank account, as well as the verification of tax numbers," said Ikela.

Over the years the fishing industry has shed close to 4 000 jobs after companies lost out on fishing rights.

This resulted in the deaths of 27 fishermen through illness, stress and suicide.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.