Malawi: UN Engages Malawi University Students in Shaping the Future

United Nation (UN) has engaged different university students across the country in order to shape the future of Malawi as part of celebrating their 75th anniversary in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lilongwe during the UN75 dialogue with university students, UN Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres said they engage university student to develop the country.

"As university students they belong to a community of unique people ready to tackle today's biggest challenges, their innovations, ideas that challenge current thinking and research that aims at changing the world" she said.

Torres added that itwas very important to bring the conversation open to young people who are not necessary part of the political movement.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said this engagement was very important to the development of this country and to the youth.

"This engagement is very important because it involves the young people, you must know that the future is about young people we have already lost several generations and as government we are not prepared to lose another generation.

"So such conversation at UN level is very important because they inform what we are supposed to do and we are hoping that the conversation will give the youths motivation," he said.

Kazako explained that the UN75 dialogue has come at the right time for the country to have a renewed optimism coupled with the zeal to change the mindset of people and reform structurally as bedrock for achieving the sustainable development goals.

On behalf of the students, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) President, Ephraim Ziwoya said this gathering was important to them because it has given them a platform to where they would voice out their concerns and they would find solutions.

"With this opportunity, we have been given a platform to voice out to the world and give ideas to the world on the future we want," he said.

Ziwoya added that as students they meet a lot of challenges which affects them in so many ways to pursue their studies so this dialogue will help them to express their concerns and they shall be helped.

